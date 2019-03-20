Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after buying an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

CVX opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/chevron-co-cvx-stake-lowered-by-private-trust-co-na.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.