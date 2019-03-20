Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 2,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc purchased 7,552 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $58,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.64% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

