China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. New Street Research lowered China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of CHA opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 104.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

