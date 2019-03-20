Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chubb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,070 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,169,000 after buying an additional 134,375 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $142.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

