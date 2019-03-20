Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 284,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,410. The company has a market cap of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.63. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,117,000 after buying an additional 604,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,085,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,117,000 after buying an additional 604,538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 55.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,946,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 1,056,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 18.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after buying an additional 366,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: Beta

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.