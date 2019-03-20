Cineplex (CPXGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $27.50.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

