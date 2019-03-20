Cipher Capital LP Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

