Cipher Capital LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 293.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

