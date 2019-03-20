Cipher Capital LP Has $4.37 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,301.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

APH stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

