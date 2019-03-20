Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

NYSE:PNC opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $160.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/circle-wealth-management-llc-has-2-28-million-holdings-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.