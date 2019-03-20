Cisco Systems (CSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.94

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 9960982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 705,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 545,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 482,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

