Cision Ltd (CISN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cision were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cision by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after buying an additional 1,770,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cision by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after buying an additional 1,770,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cision by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,443,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cision by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after buying an additional 1,151,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CISN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

