Citigroup Downgrades WH GRP LTD/S (WHGLY) to Sell

WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WHGLY opened at $21.96 on Monday. WH GRP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. The company offers smoked and boiled hams, bacons, sausages, hot dogs, deli, and luncheon meats; specialty products comprising pepperoni, dry meat products, and ready-to-eat products; and prepared foods, such as pre-cooked entrees, bacons, and sausages primarily under the Smithfield, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Kretschmar, Curly's, Carando, Margherita, and Healthy Ones brands.

