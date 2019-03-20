Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 676.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

