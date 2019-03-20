Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $100,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

