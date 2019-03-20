Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rogers worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Rogers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $593,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock worth $3,416,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.09. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

