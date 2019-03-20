Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,932 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CLDT stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,932 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/citigroup-inc-sells-4932-shares-of-chatham-lodging-trust-cldt.html.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.