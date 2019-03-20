Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,294,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

