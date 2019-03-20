Clearwater Paper Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLW. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.80. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

