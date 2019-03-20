Clipper Coin Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $10,818.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $715.41 or 0.17517135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00066072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCCX is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,603,641,396 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.