Cloudbric Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $31,171.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00375139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01645958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00230905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,598,124 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.