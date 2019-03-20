COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

CCLAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 35,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,683. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.80.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

