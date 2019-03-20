Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Insider John J. Nicols Sells 55,072 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) insider John J. Nicols sold 55,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $1,147,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,087,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,853.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 346,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,637. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of -0.31. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/codexis-inc-cdxs-insider-john-j-nicols-sells-55072-shares.html.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.