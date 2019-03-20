Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1,442.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $448,691.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,763.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $216,254.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,682 shares of company stock worth $3,970,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-shares-bought-by-impax-asset-management-group-plc.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.