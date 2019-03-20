Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (INB)

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,397. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.76.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

