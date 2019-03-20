Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 104,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,217. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

About Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

