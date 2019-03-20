Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,869 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $197,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $5,876,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $4,486,804 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/colgate-palmolive-cl-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.