Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block Sells 1,967 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 440,809 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

