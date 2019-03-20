Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

CMA stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634,716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after acquiring an additional 371,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

