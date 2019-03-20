Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,197,000 after buying an additional 343,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after buying an additional 334,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after buying an additional 334,921 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 357,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of FIX opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $588.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 21,122 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $1,125,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.84 per share, with a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,940. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

