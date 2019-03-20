Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $21.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

