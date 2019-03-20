Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 3,100 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 911.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

