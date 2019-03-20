Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trims Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,352,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.97. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In related news, Director James R. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucinda M. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $320,904 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to middle to upper income senior citizens.

