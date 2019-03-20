Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 792.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.01. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $211.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $8,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,464.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,778,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,060 shares of company stock worth $119,736,279. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

