Comparing Meritage Homes (MTH) & Barratt Developments (BTDPF)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Homes and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $3.51 billion 0.46 $227.33 million $5.58 7.52 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meritage Homes and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 1 7 3 0 2.18 Barratt Developments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus price target of $44.01, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 6.47% 13.49% 6.72% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Barratt Developments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

