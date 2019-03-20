Comparing Newpark Resources (NR) & KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Newpark Resources and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 KLX Energy Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newpark Resources presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources 3.41% 6.85% 4.14% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newpark Resources and KLX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $946.55 million 0.84 $32.28 million $0.41 21.54 KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 1.15 $14.40 million $2.81 9.08

Newpark Resources has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newpark Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats KLX Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

