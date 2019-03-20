Comparing Vicinity Centres Re (CNRAF) & Alexander’s (ALX)

Vicinity Centres Re (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Centres Re and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Centres Re 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $410.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Vicinity Centres Re.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vicinity Centres Re does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Centres Re and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 14.11% 20.59% 4.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Centres Re and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.90 $32.84 million N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres Re.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Vicinity Centres Re on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Centres Re Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code VCD'.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

