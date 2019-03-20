Coni Price Reaches $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (CONI)

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded up 102.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Coni has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.19 million worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coni token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coni has traded 162.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.27 or 0.17251360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00062772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Coni

CONI is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Coni is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity. The official website for Coni is www.coinbene.com. Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene.

Coni Token Trading

Coni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

