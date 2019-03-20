Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $522,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weis Markets by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weis Markets by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Weis Markets by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Weis Markets by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

NYSE WMK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th.

In other news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

