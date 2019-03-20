Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 16.4% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,823,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

NYSE ED opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

