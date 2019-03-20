Contrasting BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) & BIO-key International (BKYI)

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOS Better OnLine Sol $32.65 million 0.29 $990,000.00 N/A N/A BIO-key International $6.30 million 2.73 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

BOS Better OnLine Sol has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Volatility & Risk

BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BOS Better OnLine Sol and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIO-key International has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.20%. Given BIO-key International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Profitability

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOS Better OnLine Sol 3.03% 9.51% 5.16% BIO-key International -92.72% -40.25% -35.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOS Better OnLine Sol beats BIO-key International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

