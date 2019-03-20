Contrasting Evolution Petroleum (EPM) & Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolution Petroleum and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 63.42% 18.41% 18.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 3.44 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Evolution Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

