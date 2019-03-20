Contrasting Finisar (FNSR) & Western Capital Resources (WCRS)

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Finisar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finisar and Western Capital Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.32 billion 2.11 -$48.28 million $0.32 73.63 Western Capital Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Capital Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finisar and Western Capital Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 12 2 0 2.14 Western Capital Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finisar currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Finisar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than Western Capital Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Western Capital Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -4.48% 2.56% 1.63% Western Capital Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Finisar beats Western Capital Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers. This segment's Cricket retail stores offer various products and services, such as cricket wireless service plans; cricket wireless plan upgrades, as well as Deezer, an independent music service; and Cricket handsets and accessories. Its Direct to Consumer segment is involved in the online and direct marketing distribution retail of live plants, seeds, holiday gifts, and garden accessories under the Park Seed, Jackson & Perkins, and Wayside Gardens brand names, as well as wholesale under the Park Wholesale name. This segment also engages in the online retail sale of home improvement and restoration products through the Vandykes.com site and direct mail catalogs. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides sub-prime short-term uncollateralized non-recourse cash advance and installment loans, check cashing, and other money services; and owns and operates retail pawn stores. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 278 cellular retail stores; 40 payday stores in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming; and 3 pawn stores in Nebraska and Iowa. Western Capital Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

