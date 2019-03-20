Contrasting Wolford (WLFDY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY)

Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Wolford alerts:

This table compares Wolford and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford -9.00% -31.19% -10.23% ATLAS COPCO AB/S 111.96% 33.89% 14.96%

Risk & Volatility

Wolford has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolford and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford $176.33 million 0.48 -$15.43 million N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 2.11 $12.23 billion $1.55 17.80

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Wolford does not pay a dividend. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wolford and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford 0 0 0 0 N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats Wolford on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. It also offers ready-to-wear products, such as pullovers, dresses, skirts, trousers, tops, cardigans and vests, capes, and shirts; accessories, including scarves and bracelets; and beachwear consisting of swimbodies and bikinis. The company sells its products through boutiques, partner boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, factory outlets, department stores, multi-brand retail stores, and distribution partners, as well as through franchise, private label, travel retail, and online. As of April 30, 2018, it had 267 monobrand points of sales. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting equipment for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, grinders, and adhesive and sealant equipment for general industrial manufacturing; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including underground rock drilling equipment, underground loading and haulage equipment, underground utility vehicles, surface drilling equipment, rock drilling tools, exploration drilling and ground engineering equipment, and ventilation systems for surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, well drilling, and geotechnical applications. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and exploration drilling industries, as well as offers specialty rental services. Atlas Copco AB provides industrial assembly solutions under the SCA, Henrob, and Atlas Copco brand names. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.