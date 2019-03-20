Core-Mark (CORE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $66,253.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $882,054 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.