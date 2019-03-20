Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,011. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $102,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 87,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

