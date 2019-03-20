Critical Comparison: AxoGen (AXGN) versus Magna-Lab (MAGAA)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna-Lab has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Magna-Lab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $83.94 million 9.57 -$22.40 million ($0.54) -38.22 Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Magna-Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Magna-Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -26.68% -15.77% -13.75% Magna-Lab N/A N/A -2,673.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AxoGen and Magna-Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 100.26%.

Summary

Magna-Lab beats AxoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

