Critical Contrast: Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) & AIT Therapeutics (AITB)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -196.40% -96.97% -50.99% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 4.26 -$37.38 million ($1.96) -0.84 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.50

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obalon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Obalon Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

