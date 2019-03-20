Critical Contrast: Peak Resorts (SKIS) vs. Yatra Online (YTRA)

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts 0.33% 1.60% 0.29% Yatra Online -6.47% -116.35% -19.72%

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Yatra Online does not pay a dividend. Peak Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peak Resorts and Yatra Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $131.66 million 0.53 $1.35 million $0.07 66.00 Yatra Online $188.12 million 1.16 -$61.33 million ($1.42) -3.58

Peak Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online. Yatra Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Resorts has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Peak Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peak Resorts and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yatra Online 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peak Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Yatra Online has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 55.53%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Peak Resorts.

Summary

Peak Resorts beats Yatra Online on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

