Critical Survey: MaxLinear (MXL) vs. Kopin (KOPN)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 5 2 0 2.29 Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -6.80% 11.90% 6.16% Kopin -142.50% -49.85% -42.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $385.00 million 4.55 -$26.19 million $0.78 32.27 Kopin $24.47 million 3.49 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -2.33

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Kopin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

